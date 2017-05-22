Duncannon asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
DUNCANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. – Duncannon Borough is asking residents to take voluntary steps to help conserve water while the Borough works to restore the water supply stored in its reservoir to normal levels.
Water was drained from the reservoir earlier this month in order to allow a new liner to be installed to solve a problem with leaks. Those repairs have been completed and crews are now in the process of completing work to disinfect the reservoir before filling it.
While the Borough is able to store enough water for normal usage in the standpipe by Cooper Field, last week’s unseasonably hot weather conditions caused a spike in water demand in the Borough, causing levels in the standpipe to drop below optimum levels.
In order to reduce that demand, and to enable the Borough to keep the standpipe filled to optimum levels while also beginning to refill the reservoir, the Borough is asking residents to observe the following voluntary conservation measures:
- Please do not use Borough water to water plants, lawns, and gardens until the reservoir is refilled
- Do not use Borough water to wash cars, sidewalks, the exterior of buildings, etc.
- No Borough sourced water should be used to fill swimming pools until further notice.Please note that while the conservation measures are voluntary, no sewer bill credits will be issued for water used to fill swimming pools while these voluntary conservation efforts are in place.It is expected to take less than two weeks to restore the reservoir to capacity. Water pumped from a Borough well near the reservoir is being diverted to fill the reservoir for eight hours daily during hours when the Borough is able to meet the demand for water using its other wells.The Borough will issue an advisory on its web site and on its Facebook page when the voluntary conservation advisory has been lifted.