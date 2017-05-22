× Duncannon asks residents to voluntarily conserve water

DUNCANNON, PERRY COUNTY, Pa. – Duncannon Borough is asking residents to take voluntary steps to help conserve water while the Borough works to restore the water supply stored in its reservoir to normal levels.

Water was drained from the reservoir earlier this month in order to allow a new liner to be installed to solve a problem with leaks. Those repairs have been completed and crews are now in the process of completing work to disinfect the reservoir before filling it.

While the Borough is able to store enough water for normal usage in the standpipe by Cooper Field, last week’s unseasonably hot weather conditions caused a spike in water demand in the Borough, causing levels in the standpipe to drop below optimum levels.

In order to reduce that demand, and to enable the Borough to keep the standpipe filled to optimum levels while also beginning to refill the reservoir, the Borough is asking residents to observe the following voluntary conservation measures: