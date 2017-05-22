× Ephrata accident investigation

EPHRATA, Pa — Ephrata Police responded to a vehicle accident on State Route 222 northbound north of Glenwood Road, Ephrata Township aroubd 11:25 a.m. A white sedan traveling southbound, driven by Christie Beutler, 20, of Lititz, crossed the center median and struck a northbound SUV, driven by Douglas Berg, 52, of Bernville. Beutler had to be extricated from her vehicle. Both drivers were transported to local trauma centers for serious non-life threatening injuries. 222 northbound was closed for approximately one hour.

Ephrata – Pioneer Fire Company, Akron Fire Company, Lincoln Fire Company, Ephrata Ambulance, Reamstown Ambulance, Wellspan-Ephrata medic and local fire police assisted at the scene.

Ephrata Police continue to investigate what caused Beutler’s vehicle to cross the median into the opposing lane of travel. If you witnessed the accident and have not spoken to police, contact Officer Rodriguez 717-738-9200 X237.