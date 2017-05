EXPLOSION AT MANCHESTER ARENA AND EVERYONE RAN OUT SO SCARY😭 pic.twitter.com/pJbUBoELtE — ♡♡ (@hannawwh) May 22, 2017

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – Numerous fatalities have been reported following an explosion at a concert headlined by Ariana Grande at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom. The venue is the largest indoor arena in Europe with a seating capacity of 21,000. Scores of police and emergency responders have arrived at the arena. The crowd at the packed concert reportedly stampeded after the explosion.

A spokesperson for Ariana Grande says she is safe.