× FOX43 Job of the Day sponsored by Berks & Beyond

Today’s Job of the Day:

DAILY OPEN HOUSE Berks & Beyond – Harrisburg Branch 4812 Jonestown Road WAREHOUSE ASSOCIATES – $10-$13/hr. Questions – call – 717-409-8901 www.berksandbeyond.com

With a number of locations in Central, Pa., Berks & Beyond is not far away for your next career opportunity. Looking for a long-term, short-term, full-time or part-time work, Berks & Beyond has branches in Camp Hill, Carlisle, Chambersburg, York, Reading, Harrisburg, Lebanon, Lancaster and Hanover to assist your needs.