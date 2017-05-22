× FOX43 Morning News: Live and Local – Hanover

HANOVER, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– FOX43 Morning News is taking the show on the road and continuing our Live and Local series.

On Friday, May 26, FOX43’s Amy Lutz and Melanie Orlins will be visiting Hanover to uncover the things you may not have known about this small town.

We will be live from the Warehime-Myers Mansion from 4 – 9 a.m. and taking a look at the upcoming Snacktown Brewfest, as well as exploring the fun to be had at Codorus State Park.

