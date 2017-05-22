Grab the umbrella through Monday, showers are slow to fade!

UNSETTLED START TO WEEK: A slow moving cold front keeps showers in the forecast to begin the work week Monday. The brunt of the shower activity moves through during the morning, so the umbrella is needed heading out the door. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 50s. Gradually skies clear out from west to east during the midday and afternoon hours, with a few showers possibly lingering east. Afternoon high temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Skies are partly cloudy through the night, and it’s quiet. Overnight low temperatures fall into the lower to middle 50s with light winds. Tuesday looks mainly dry, but a passing system just to our southeast could clip our southeastern parts with a few showers. Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

STILL MIDWEEK SHOWER CHANCES: The middle of the week also includes its shower chances. We’re watching the timing of the next system, which is shifting a bit more towards Thursday. Wednesday is partly sunny, and still has shower chances later during the day. Highs are in the lower to middle 70s depending on shower chances. Thursday of course, brings the chance for showers. Readings hover near the 70 degree mark. Friday is the day we dry out. Aside from an isolated shower, skies are partly sunny. Temperatures are a little milder too, with readings in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Memorial Day Weekend looks 50/50 so far. Temperatures turn milder with readings in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is partly cloudy and quite nice, but we watch for our next shower and thunderstorm chance on Sunday. The day currently does not look like a washout, with the same for Memorial Day. We will have to watch for thunderstorms however, on Memorial Day.

Have a great Monday!

