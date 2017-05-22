× Jury selection begins Monday in trial of Bill Cosby

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Jury selection will get underway Monday in Pittsburgh for the sex assault trial of comedian Bill Cosby.

Cosby is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee, Andrea Constand back in 2004 in Montgomery County.

Cosby has been accused of sexually assaulting a number of women as far back as the 1970’s, but this is the first time he is facing criminal charges.

The comedian denies the allegations. In a radio interview last week, Cosby called the accusations ‘nefarious.’

The trial is expected to begin June 5th in Montgomery County. It is expected to last roughly two weeks.