Lancaster man arrested after drug dealing operation uncovered

LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police arrested a Lancaster man after uncovering his drug dealing operation.

Emmanuel Coleman Jr., 36, is facing possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of Alprazolam and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

On May 18 at approximately 10:30 a.m., officers in the Selective Enforcement Unit (SEU) contacted Coleman Jr. on Chesapeake Street at Queen Street.

Coleman was a target of an approximate two-week investigation concerning drug sales in the 500 block of Beaver Street.

He was arrested on five outstanding summary warrants, and officers served a search warrant at Coleman’s home.

Officials located one gram of bulk heroin with a street value of $500, a digital scale, drug-packaging materials, a small amount of cocaine and 12 Alprazolam pills.

Coleman was arraigned and committed to Lancaster County Prison in lieu of $500,000 bail.