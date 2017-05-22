× Man arrested for rape after standoff in Palmyra

PALMYRA, Pa. — Police arrested a man they say broke into a home and sexually assaulted a woman early this morning. Police were called to the 100 block of North Harrison St. around 1:56 a.m. The victim was able to escape the home but the suspect would not come out. The intersection of North Harrison and Broad Street was closed to traffic for about five hours before Joshua Issac nunez, 23, surrendered to police. Nunez is charged with Rape, Burglary, Simple Assault, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Harassment. He is at Lebanon County Central Booking awaiting arraignment.