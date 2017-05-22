Pair facing charges after traffic stop with two children reveals drug possession

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A traffic stop while two children were in the vehicle ended in arrests for a pair.

Gwayne Cooper, 28, and Chantel Yeboah, 25, are facing charges after a traffic stop revealed outstanding warrants and drugs.

On May 20 at approximately 2:25 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop on a Buick sedan after the vehicle made an unsafe lane change in the 4600 block of Jonestown Road.

Cooper was identified as the driver of the vehicle, with Yeboah sitting front seat passenger and two small children in the back seat.

An initial investigation revealed that Cooper was driving with a suspended license and had numerous warrants for his arrest in Dauphin County. He was taken into custody, and a search of his person revealed that he was in possession of suboxone, a controlled substance for which he did not have a prescription.

After his arrest, Cooper advised officers that there was a loaded firearm in the center console of the vehicle.

To perform a safe check of the vehicle, officers removed Yeboah from the vehicle. At that time, police searched her and found a large amount of oxycodone pills in her sweatshirt pocket. Yeboah did not have a prescription for the medication and was taken into custody.

The firearm was recovered from the vehicle, but officials do not know who owns the gun.

Yeboah and Cooper were transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The two children were picked up at the scene by a relative.