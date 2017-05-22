× Police investigating crash involving three-year-old in Derry Township

DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident in which a three-year-old child ran into the side of a sport utility vehicle.

On May 21 at approximately 11:40 a.m., a three-year-old child was walking with his mother when he broke free from holding her hand and darted onto Cocoa Avenue from an area between two parked cars.

The child ran into the side of a northbound traveling sport utility vehicle that was driven by a 63-year-old Derry Township woman.

The child was transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The incident is under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call police at 717-534-2202.