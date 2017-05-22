Police seek to ID female check card fraud suspect

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. – Police in Dauphin County seek help from the public in identifying a female suspect wanted for check card fraud.

On May 8, a victim reported that her check card number was compromised and was used to make purchases at local stores. The victim was still in physical possession of her card. The unidentified suspect made various purchases at multiple stores in Dauphin and Cumberland Counties on May 1st and 2nd. It appeared, from video surveillance, that she was driving a dark colored Toyota Corolla.

Susquehanna Township Police in conjunction with Silver Spring Township Police released several surveillance photos of the suspect.

If you can identify this suspect please contact Detective Lee Tarasi, Susquehanna Township Police, at (717) 909-9259 or ltarasi@susquehannatwp.com. All tips are confidential.