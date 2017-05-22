× Police still looking for driver of van that struck, killed girl in Hanover

HANOVER, Pa. — Six months after a little girl was killed in Hanover after a hit and run accident, police are still looking to identify the driver. It happened on November 22, 2016. Dakota Wright, 4, was struck by a full size white utility van with a ladder rack containing a ladder in the 200 block of Princess Street around 7:11 p.m.

A brief video was obtained from a private video surveillance camera approximately one block from the accident scene. Within this video, police believe images of the suspect vehicle were captured just prior to the accident. Police are unable to verify the identity of the vehicle or its owner due to the quality of the video and time of day. Police hope that someone who has information or knowledge of the incident will come forward.