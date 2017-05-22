× Pulse Performance Krusher Scooters recalled for fall hazard

Pulse Performance Products has issued a recalls on 18,700 Krusher Scooters due to a fall hazard. The down tube can break, posing a fall hazard to the rider.

This recall involves Pulse Krusher Pro Freestyle scooters with factory code 083WY, item number 164257 and date code 10-8-2016 or earlier. The factory code, item number and date code can be found on a label printed on the underside of the scooter deck. The 30-inch high scooters were sold in blue and have the words “PULSE PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS” printed on the down tube.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled scooters and contact Pulse Performance Products for a full refund.



The firm has received 15 reports of the down tube breaking, including two reports of scrapes from falls.

The scooters are sold at Walmart and Westminster Trading stores nationwide and online at Walmart.com from June 2016 through May 2017 for about $40.

They are manufactured In China.