Stay safe with tips for Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa.– It’s Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month!

Today on FOX43 Morning News, John Yurejefcic, an Instructor at York Technical Institute MTC program and Judd Hill, student services at York Technical Institute MTC will be discussing safety tips.

This list are just some of the ways cyclists can stay safe on the roads:

Gear up before hitting the road: Ensuring the rider has properly-fitting clothing, gloves, pants, and secure helmet

Make sure your bike is ready to roll: Perform a brief inspection before ridging and checking tire conditions

Signal your intentions: Signaling before changing lanes and flashing brake lights when you are slowing down and before stopping

Be Visible: How to ride visibly among other motorists on the road with lane positioning

Allow for space: Allowing space for emergency braking, make lane moves gradually

