Ultralight plane and trailer reported stolen in Cumberland Township

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–Police in Adams County are trying to track down suspects who stole an ultralight aircraft and trailer over the weekend.

The victim told police the theft occurred sometime between Saturday and Sunday along the 2400 block of Emmitsburg Road in Cumberland Township.

The plane is blue and yellow in color, according to police reports. The missing trailer is a Haulmark 24′ black in color with silver trim. Investigators say the trailer does not have a registration plate, but the VIN is 16HGB24203P032403.

Anyone with information regarding the theft is asked to call Cumberland Township Police at 717-334-8101.