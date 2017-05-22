What you missed: Billboard Music Awards 2017

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards were held Sunday in Las Vegas and oh what a night.

In case you missed it, here’s what folks are buzzing about:

Drake breaks records and mends fences

Drizzy owned the evening.

The rapper took home 13 awards including top artist, surpassing singer Adele’s 12 trophies for the most wins in one night.

He also kept it hot and wet performing his single “Gyalchester” in the fountain at the Bellagio Resort and Casino complete with fireworks.

During his acceptance speech following his Top 200 album win, Drake flirted a bit with the awards show co-host, actress Vanessa Hudgens by telling her how great she looked and also showed love to the other co-host, rapper Ludacris.

“Ludacris, we haven’t always seen eye to eye, but I’ve always been a big fan of yours and I got a lot of love for you,” Drake said. “I want to let you know that face to face, while I’m still here.”

The pair of rappers kicked off a beef back in 2011 when Drake alluded to his belief that Ludacris was copying a flow that he and others favored.

Drake also mentioned label mate Nicki Minaj who he was reportedly estranged from after a rivalry kicked off last year between Drake and her then boyfriend, rapper Meek Mill.

“I want to say, Nicki Minaj, I’m so glad we found our way back because I love you and I could never, ever, ever see it any other way,” Drake said.

‘Believe’ that Cher killed it

How is Cher’s body at 71 hotter than some 21 year olds?

The singer definitely “turned back time” at the ceremony where she performed and received the Billboard Icon Award.

For her “Believe” performance she donned a blonde wig, some pasties and a whole lot of string. Her “If I Could Turn Back Time” look was a throw back to her 1980s music video outfit with a sheer bodysuit.

In her acceptance speech, the crowd roared when Cher reminded them she’s been in the industry for 53 years and turned 71 on Saturday.

“And I can do a five minute plank,” she said. “I’m just saying.”

Celine Dion’s heart goes on

How has it been 20 years since “Titanic” came out?

Dion showed she can still slay the theme “My Heart Will Go On” in a performance to honor the anniversary.

Rocking a Stephane Rolland haute couture gown with enormous sleeves, she sang the tune as scenes from the iconic film played on the big screen.

The emotional performance by the singer who lost her husband René Angélil to cancer last year earned her a standing ovation.

Remembering Chris Cornell

The Soundgarden and Audioslave singer who died last week at the age of 52 was honored during the ceremony.

Dan Reynolds of the group Imagine Dragons paid tribute to Cornell.

“Soundgarden and Audioslave’s Chris Cornell was a true innovator, a musical architect and a pioneer on the cutting edge of the Seattle grunge movement,” Reynolds said. “He was a prolific songwriter, a legendary performer, a singer who had a voice for the ages and a philanthropic whose Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation helped so many children around the world.”

There was a moment of silence for Cornell.

Biggie’s boy makes a rare appearance

Sunday would have been the 45th birthday of rapper Christopher Wallace, better known to fans as the Notorious B.I.G. a.k.a. Biggie Smalls.

Wallace was fatally shot in 1997 while traveling in a caravan in Los Angeles following a music industry party.

His son, Christopher Jordan Wallace, along with the late rapper’s best friend Sean “Diddy” Combs made a surprise appearance at the awards show.

“I know my father’s looking down on all of us tonight and all of this love and support,” the 20-year-old aspiring rapper said. “My sister and I will continue to carry on his name with tremendous pride and live my life by his words.