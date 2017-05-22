World War I encampment at Ma & Pa Railroad

MUDDY CREEK FORKS, Pa.– The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks
celebrates the opening of its 2017 season by hosting its 10th annual World War I
Encampment. The event runs Saturday, June 3rd, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday June 4th, 1
to 5 p.m. In addition to World War I re-enactors the village, which is a living history museum
that depicts life a century ago, features an early 20th century general store, roller mill, grain
elevator, fertilizer warehouse, and bank barn. Historically trained, costumed interpreters add
a unique flavor to the experience as they interact with guests who visit the village. Five mile
motorcar excursion train rides along scenic Muddy Creek are also offered.
Over a dozen WWI re-enactors in authentic uniforms from several countries (including
Germany and the United States) will camp on the museum grounds (weather permitting)
with period tents, equipment, supplies and armaments. The re-enactors are very
knowledgeable, providing accurate interpretations of the various armies all while easily
interacting with visitors. A display of WWI artifacts will be available to view on the second
floor of the A.M. Grove General Store in the historic village. The event occurs rain or shine.
Walter Miller a ten year Ma & Pa volunteer and coordinator of the WWI event said, “The
purpose of the encampment is to give insight into the homefront/military at the 100th
anniversary of America’s entrance into the war. We switched from American isolation to an
international entanglement (World Community) that continues to this day.” Miller from
Wrightsville who has a degree in American History, will be dressed to the period as a store
clerk and share how the community interacted with the Railroad – transportation, farm
community, and the war effort.
Photo Gallery
Railroads played a vital role during WWI as Miller explains, “They were the mainstay for
transportation of supplies and troop movements. The trucking industry hadn’t replaced
the trains yet.”
PBS produced a three part special that premiered last month on America’s entrance and
participation in the war. Miller provided a few additional details, “War bond drives were
held and a public campaign to convince people that it was our patriotic duty to be
involved and supportive. Orators shared news between movie reels becoming known as
the Four minute men. Citizens conducted scrap drives, had window displays of children
serving or lost in action, signaling America’s emergence as an international power.”
The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is open every Sunday starting June 4 through
September 3. The store, mill, and grain elevator will be open with costumed docents. Seven
special event weekends round out the 32-day operating season. These include: Mid-Atlantic
Milling Days – June 10 and 11; Made in America Tours – June 16 and 17; Early American
Auto Day, July 16; World War II Encampment – August 26 and 27; Railroad Heritage Day –
September 23; Fall Foliage Excursions – October 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 and the Christmas City
Express program – December 8 – 10 and 15 – 17. The village is also open on Labor Day,
Monday, September 4.
Admission to the village and buildings is free. Hourly motorcar train rides are $7 for adults
and $5 for children. The last train departs 45 minutes before closing. Advance tickets can be
purchased online at http://www.MaAndPaRailroad.com.
The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville,
PA. (Geo Code: 39.808470, – 76.475649). Additional information and specific times for
special event weekends can be found on the website: http://www.MaAndPaRailroad.com. Group
visits and private events can be arranged by email – info@MaAndPaRailroad.com
The Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society is a non-profit organization
dedicated to preserving the heritage of the famous “Ma & Pa” Railroad. It operates the Ma &
Pa Railroad Heritage Village in the southeastern York County hamlet of Muddy Creek Forks.
Costumed interpreters welcome visitors to the museum, which features motorcar train rides
through the scenic Muddy Creek Valley, a large general store with railroad station and Post
Office, a mill, and a grain elevator. The museum highlights the central role the railroad
played in every aspect of life in the early 20th century.