World War I encampment at Ma & Pa Railroad

MUDDY CREEK FORKS, Pa.– The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks

celebrates the opening of its 2017 season by hosting its 10th annual World War I

Encampment. The event runs Saturday, June 3rd, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday June 4th, 1

to 5 p.m. In addition to World War I re-enactors the village, which is a living history museum

that depicts life a century ago, features an early 20th century general store, roller mill, grain

elevator, fertilizer warehouse, and bank barn. Historically trained, costumed interpreters add

a unique flavor to the experience as they interact with guests who visit the village. Five mile

motorcar excursion train rides along scenic Muddy Creek are also offered.

Over a dozen WWI re-enactors in authentic uniforms from several countries (including

Germany and the United States) will camp on the museum grounds (weather permitting)

with period tents, equipment, supplies and armaments. The re-enactors are very

knowledgeable, providing accurate interpretations of the various armies all while easily

interacting with visitors. A display of WWI artifacts will be available to view on the second

floor of the A.M. Grove General Store in the historic village. The event occurs rain or shine.

Walter Miller a ten year Ma & Pa volunteer and coordinator of the WWI event said, “The

purpose of the encampment is to give insight into the homefront/military at the 100th

anniversary of America’s entrance into the war. We switched from American isolation to an

international entanglement (World Community) that continues to this day.” Miller from

Wrightsville who has a degree in American History, will be dressed to the period as a store

clerk and share how the community interacted with the Railroad – transportation, farm

community, and the war effort.



39.781488 -76.387432