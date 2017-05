World War I encampment at Ma & Pa Railroad

MUDDY CREEK FORKS, Pa.– The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village at Muddy Creek Forks

celebrates the opening of its 2017 season by hosting its 10th annual World War I

Encampment. The event runs Saturday, June 3rd, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday June 4th, 1

to 5 p.m. In addition to World War I re-enactors the village, which is a living history museum

that depicts life a century ago, features an early 20th century general store, roller mill, grain

elevator, fertilizer warehouse, and bank barn. Historically trained, costumed interpreters add

a unique flavor to the experience as they interact with guests who visit the village. Five mile

motorcar excursion train rides along scenic Muddy Creek are also offered.

Over a dozen WWI re-enactors in authentic uniforms from several countries (including

Germany and the United States) will camp on the museum grounds (weather permitting)

with period tents, equipment, supplies and armaments. The re-enactors are very

knowledgeable, providing accurate interpretations of the various armies all while easily

interacting with visitors. A display of WWI artifacts will be available to view on the second

floor of the A.M. Grove General Store in the historic village. The event occurs rain or shine.

Walter Miller a ten year Ma & Pa volunteer and coordinator of the WWI event said, “The

purpose of the encampment is to give insight into the homefront/military at the 100th

anniversary of America’s entrance into the war. We switched from American isolation to an

international entanglement (World Community) that continues to this day.” Miller from

Wrightsville who has a degree in American History, will be dressed to the period as a store

clerk and share how the community interacted with the Railroad – transportation, farm

community, and the war effort.



39.781488 -76.387432

Railroads played a vital role during WWI as Miller explains, “They were the mainstay fortransportation of supplies and troop movements. The trucking industry hadn’t replacedthe trains yet.”PBS produced a three part special that premiered last month on America’s entrance andparticipation in the war. Miller provided a few additional details, “War bond drives wereheld and a public campaign to convince people that it was our patriotic duty to beinvolved and supportive. Orators shared news between movie reels becoming known asthe Four minute men. Citizens conducted scrap drives, had window displays of childrenserving or lost in action, signaling America’s emergence as an international power.”The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is open every Sunday starting June 4 throughSeptember 3. The store, mill, and grain elevator will be open with costumed docents. Sevenspecial event weekends round out the 32-day operating season. These include: Mid-AtlanticMilling Days – June 10 and 11; Made in America Tours – June 16 and 17; Early AmericanAuto Day, July 16; World War II Encampment – August 26 and 27; Railroad Heritage Day –September 23; Fall Foliage Excursions – October 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 and the Christmas CityExpress program – December 8 – 10 and 15 – 17. The village is also open on Labor Day,Monday, September 4.Admission to the village and buildings is free. Hourly motorcar train rides are $7 for adultsand $5 for children. The last train departs 45 minutes before closing. Advance tickets can bepurchased online at http://www.MaAndPaRailroad.com The Ma & Pa Railroad Heritage Village is located at 1258 Muddy Creek Forks Road, Airville,PA. (Geo Code: 39.808470, – 76.475649). Additional information and specific times forspecial event weekends can be found on the website: http://www.MaAndPaRailroad.com . Groupvisits and private events can be arranged by email – info@MaAndPaRailroad.comThe Maryland & Pennsylvania Railroad Preservation Society is a non-profit organizationdedicated to preserving the heritage of the famous “Ma & Pa” Railroad. It operates the Ma &Pa Railroad Heritage Village in the southeastern York County hamlet of Muddy Creek Forks.Costumed interpreters welcome visitors to the museum, which features motorcar train ridesthrough the scenic Muddy Creek Valley, a large general store with railroad station and PostOffice, a mill, and a grain elevator. The museum highlights the central role the railroadplayed in every aspect of life in the early 20th century.