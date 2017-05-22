× York County Megan’s Law violator arrested in Florida

YORK, Pa. – On April 6, York City Police obtained an arrest warrant for Jose Ruiz-Hernandez charging him with failure to register with the Pennsylvania State Police, a violation of the Megan’s Law. Attempts to arrest Ruiz-Hernandez in York County were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was requested for assistance in apprehension.

Information was developed that Ruiz-Hernandez may have traveled from Pennsylvania to Florida. A collateral lead was sent to the U.S. Marshals Service in the Middle District of Florida. Ruiz-Hernandez was arrested today by U.S. Marshals in the 7000 block of North Church Avenue in Mulberry, Florida.

Ruiz-Hernandez was turned over to local authorities and awaits extradition to Pennsylvania.