Few early morning showers, more late evening, otherwise, most of the day is dry

MILD DESPITE CLOUDS WEDNESDAY

Isolated showers are possible this evening. Temperatures fall through the 60s. Overnight, a few showers may pop up during the morning rush hour, otherwise, mostly cloudy with lows in the middle 50s. Most of the day is dry so you are good to mow the lawn or do some outside work in the yard and garden. With peaks of sunshine, highs climb to the lower and middle 70s. Shower threat returns by late evening becoming widespread overnight into the day Thursday. It is

a wet day so keep the umbrella and rain gear handy. It’s a good idea to allow for extra travel time for the rush hour too. Highs are held in the 60s. We are slowly drying out Friday. There may be a stray shower or two in the morning, otherwise, clouds break up and drier air returns as winds pick up out of the northwest. Readings warm to the lower 70s with the brightening skies. Heading into the holiday weekend, temperatures are warming but showers and possible thunderstorms threaten holiday plans.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday looks dry as of now. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. The next front attempts to lift through the area Sunday. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms with temperatures in the middle 70s. The front gets through by the morning of Memorial Day so most of the holiday is looking dry and warm. Readings reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Next front, accompanied by showers and possible thunderstorms slides through Tuesday.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist