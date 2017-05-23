× Harrisburg man facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Harrisburg man was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.

Samuel Pagan, 40, of the 800 block of Yale St., is facing one felony count of unlawful contact with minors, one felony count of corruption of minors, and related misdemeanor charges.

The charges stem from an investigation into an allegation that Pagan had unlawful contact with a teenager between August of 2013 and July of 2015.

Pagan was arraigned and released on $50,000 unsecured bail.