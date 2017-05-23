House resolution supports veterans organization

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- A state house resolution recognizing a veteran support organization is being considered by lawmakers in the Pennsylvania state house.

Mission 22 creates large-scale public memorials, in an effort to raise awareness about, and prevent, veteran suicide. The organization also raises funds for veterans to receive treatment for post traumatic stress disorder.

An event in Harrisburg on Tuesday, honored three Pennsylvania veterans who lost the battle with PTSD. Among them, was U.S. Army veteran Michael Wargo, Jr.

"We need to reach out and tell the veterans we're here, we'll listen, we'll help them and their families in any way we can, or it's going to continue," said Michael's mother Sally. "And I won't let that happen to another family."

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, an average of 20 veterans dies from suicide each day.