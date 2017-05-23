× Man arrested after driving under the influence, striking police vehicle in Steelton

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man driving under the influence is facing charges after striking a police vehicle.

Olin Byrd, 53, is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, expired inspection, and operating an unregistered vehicle.

On May 19, Steelton Police were on vehicle patrol when they were struck by a sedan traveling without its head lights on.

The collision caused damage to both vehicles, and Byrd was placed under arrest.