Man arrested after driving under the influence, striking police vehicle in Steelton
STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– A man driving under the influence is facing charges after striking a police vehicle.
Olin Byrd, 53, is facing charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, driving with a suspended license, driving without insurance, expired inspection, and operating an unregistered vehicle.
On May 19, Steelton Police were on vehicle patrol when they were struck by a sedan traveling without its head lights on.
The collision caused damage to both vehicles, and Byrd was placed under arrest.
40.235368 -76.841361