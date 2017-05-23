× Man facing charges after fleeing police, crashing into house, cars

STEELTON, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police have arrested a man after he drove into a house and multiple vehicles.

Michael Scott Jr., 33, is facing charges of fleeing and eluding police, recklessly endangering another person and accidents involving damage to attended property.

On May 13, police attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for speeding.

However, the vehicle, driven by Scott, fled into the Tri-Community area before striking a house and multiple vehicles.

Scott Jr. will now face charges.