Olivia’s cooks up hibachi baby back ribs smothered in a delicious Japanese inspired pineapple hoisin glaze

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday. Harry is cooking up hibachi baby back ribs smothered in a delicious Japanese inspired pineapple hoisin glaze served along w coconut ginger sticky rice.
For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/
Japanese pineapple hoisin glaze:
1 cup Olivias ginger sauce
1 cup diced pineapple
1/2 cup chopped cilantro
1 cup hoisin sauce
1/2 cup mango nectar
2 cups Olivias chipotle BBQ sauce
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl
Hibachi Baby Back Ribs:
Remove the sinew (silver skin) from bottom of the ribs. Cut into 2 bone riblets. Dry rub both sides w Olivia's steak seasoning & fresh chopped rosemary. Sear both sides on char-grill. Place on baking pan. Slow roast in the oven at 225*F till fall off the bone tender approx 90 minutes. Smith there the ribs with the hoisin glaze.
Coconut ginger sticky rice:
1 cup jasmine rice
1 cup water
1/2 cup Olivias ginger sauce
1/2 cup shredded coconut
1/2 cup diced pineapple
Put all ingredients in pot. Bring to a boil, constantly stirring. Remove from heat and set aside for 5 minutes. Fluff with a spoon and garnish with scallions. Enjoy!
Cocktails:
Pineapple ginger mule
3Olives pineapple vodka
Ginger liqueur
Ginger beer
Fresh lime wedges
Fresh chopped pineapple
Dre's ginger pineapple simple syrup
Add pineapple vodka, ginger liqueur along with ice, squeeze 1 lime wedge, & a splash of pineapple ginger simple syrup. Shake vigorously. Top off with ginger beer & garnish with fresh pineapple.
Acai spritzer
Acai liqueur
Pama pomegranate liqueur
Prosecco or white wine
Fill glass w ice, add acai liqueur, pama, & shake. Top off with prosecco wine. Enjoy!