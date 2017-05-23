Olivia’s cooks up hibachi baby back ribs smothered in a delicious Japanese inspired pineapple hoisin glaze

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday. Harry is cooking up hibachi baby back ribs smothered in a delicious Japanese inspired pineapple hoisin glaze served along w coconut ginger sticky rice.

For more information: oliviasgettysburg.com/

Japanese pineapple hoisin glaze:

1 cup Olivias ginger sauce

1 cup diced pineapple

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

1 cup hoisin sauce

1/2 cup mango nectar

2 cups Olivias chipotle BBQ sauce

Mix all ingredients together in a bowl

Hibachi Baby Back Ribs:

Remove the sinew (silver skin) from bottom of the ribs. Cut into 2 bone riblets. Dry rub both sides w Olivia's steak seasoning & fresh chopped rosemary. Sear both sides on char-grill. Place on baking pan. Slow roast in the oven at 225*F till fall off the bone tender approx 90 minutes. Smith there the ribs with the hoisin glaze.

Coconut ginger sticky rice:

1 cup jasmine rice

1 cup water

1/2 cup Olivias ginger sauce

1/2 cup shredded coconut

1/2 cup diced pineapple

Put all ingredients in pot. Bring to a boil, constantly stirring. Remove from heat and set aside for 5 minutes. Fluff with a spoon and garnish with scallions. Enjoy!

Cocktails:

Pineapple ginger mule

3Olives pineapple vodka

Ginger liqueur

Ginger beer

Fresh lime wedges

Fresh chopped pineapple

Dre's ginger pineapple simple syrup

Add pineapple vodka, ginger liqueur along with ice, squeeze 1 lime wedge, & a splash of pineapple ginger simple syrup. Shake vigorously. Top off with ginger beer & garnish with fresh pineapple.

Acai spritzer

Acai liqueur

Pama pomegranate liqueur

Prosecco or white wine

Fill glass w ice, add acai liqueur, pama, & shake. Top off with prosecco wine. Enjoy!