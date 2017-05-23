× Pa Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller to be nominated to head unified Health an Human Services

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf announced his intention Tuesday to nominate current Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Teresa Miller to serve as the inaugural Secretary of the prospective unified Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Miller has served as Insurance Commissioner since January 2015, where she has worked on a range of issues, including the administration’s top priorities – fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic and helping seniors.

“Teresa Miller has established herself quickly in Pennsylvania as a leader in her field, an advocate for consumers and the less fortunate, and an effective administrator whose department quickly found new success in a challenging national environment,” Governor Wolf said. “Over the past two years, Commissioner Miller has fought to protect health care for seniors and kids, increased the department’s efforts for consumer protection and education, and made the department more transparent.

“She embodies the best of public service – effectively working across the aisle and state lines – to make the lives of Pennsylvanians better and more secure. It is my honor to ask her to be the inaugural leader of the prospective unified Department of Health and Human Services.”

Governor Wolf proposed integrating the Departments of Aging, Drug & Alcohol Programs, Health, and Human Services into a new, unified Department of Health & Human Services to deliver public health, social, and human services to Pennsylvanians in the most efficient and effective way by fostering innovation, creative thinking, and practical solutions. Over the past several months, Governor Wolf has worked closely with each of these four agencies to identify and break down silos and reimagine how we deliver such critical services.

Pennsylvanians can learn more about the proposed unified department and how it aims to improve services for populations such as seniors and those seeking substance use treatment here.

Governor Wolf also announced his intention to nominate Jessica Altman, current Insurance Department Chief of Staff, to be Miller’s eventual replacement