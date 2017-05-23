Plentiful clouds Tuesday with an isolated shower possible

PLENTY OF CLOUDS: Tuesday looks mainly dry, but a passing system just to our southeast could clip southeast parts of the region with an isolated shower. Otherwise, it’s quite the foggy start to the morning, especially along and east of the Susquehanna River. Once the fog burns off, expect mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures are in the upper 60s to lower 70s with a light to quiet wind. Skies are mostly cloudy through the night. An isolated shower chance remains, and some foggy spots could form again. Lows are in the middle 50s.

MIDWEEK SHOWER CHANCES: The middle of the week includes its shower chances. We’re watching the timing of the next system, which is shifting a bit more towards Thursday. Wednesday is partly sunny, and still has shower chances, mainly later during the day. Highs are in the lower to middle 70s depending on shower timing. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday brings the best chance for widespread showers. Readings hover near the 70 degree mark. Friday is the day we dry out. Aside from an isolated shower during the morning, skies are partly sunny. Temperatures are a little milder too, with readings in the lower 70s.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Memorial Day Weekend looks 50/50 so far. Temperatures turn milder with readings in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is partly cloudy and quite nice, but we watch for our next shower and thunderstorm chance on Sunday. The day currently does not look like a washout, with the same for Memorial Day. We will have to watch for a few thunderstorms, however, on Memorial Day. Highs are warm, with readings hovering near the 80 degree mark.

Have a great Tuesday!