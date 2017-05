× Police seek to identify female retail theft suspect

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police is seeking help from the public in identifying a female retail theft suspect. The incident took place at the Giant Food Store located on the 2300 block of Linglestown Road on Sunday, May 14. Police released several surveillance photos of the woman seen talking on a cellphone.

Anyone with information on her identity is asked to call Detectve Jill Rowe at (717) 909-9310.