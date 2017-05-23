× Reward for info leading to arrest in Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. — On Monday at approximately 11:35 p.m. Harrisburg Police responded to the apartments located at 2200 block of N. 7th Street for a shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a victim in one of the apartments, a 30 year old white male. The victim was already being attended by EMS personnel. The victim was unconscious and did suffer from a gunshot wound to the abdomen area.

Officer did speak to individuals in the building and determined that two black males were seen with the victim right before the shooting. One of the males is described as black male in his 20’s, about 5’8″ with a thin build, no facial hair, a ball cap, wearing a black hoodie, and with black pants. There is no description on the second male.

Anyone that has information regarding this incident is asked to call police at (717) 255-7273 or (717) 255-3031.

Dauphin County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2000 for information leading to an arrest in this incident