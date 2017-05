× Senate Plaza implosion set for Saturday, May 27 in Cumberland County

EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A building is set for implosion this Saturday.

The building located at 100 Senate Ave. will be imploded at 7:30 a.m. on May 27 to make room for a new commercial development.

Local roadways in the area will begin to be shut down between 6:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Saturday to ensure safety.