State organizations and leaders address racial bias in PA school funding

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Several organizations and state leaders will call on lawmakers Tuesday to address the issue of racial bias in state school funding.

The call to action comes less than a week after the 63rd anniversary of the Brown v. Board of Education Ruling.

Tuesday morning, POWER, the NAACP and Senator Vincent Hughes will hold a press conference urging lawmakers to take action to improve the education opportunities for minority students.

According to the organizations, a recent report conducted by POWER shows that there continues to be a history of unequal funding for minority public school students across the state. As a result, they want to see lawmakers hold public hearings and testimony in order to help address the issue and make a change to the funding system.

The organizations argue that due to unbalanced funding, minority students are dealing with unsafe and unhealthy school buildings, outdated textbooks and several other issues.

The press conference begins at 11 a.m. at the Capitol.