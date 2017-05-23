× Student arrested after kicking police officer, spitting on administrative staff at Dauphin County Technical School

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police arrested a ninth grade student at Dauphin County Technical School on Monday after she assaulted a police officer and spat on administrative staff.

According to police reports, a school resource officer responded to a classroom after a 15-year-old student had been asked to leave for causing a disturbance. As the student was being escorted to the administrative offices, police say she became disruptive–causing the school to be placed on lockdown.

Investigators say she then spat on administrative staff and kicked the arresting police officer, investigators said.

The student, who has not been identified, is charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

She was taken to Schaffner Youth Center, pending further action by Dauphin County juvenile authorities.