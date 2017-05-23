Surge and Tonka battery operated ride-on toys recalled

Dynacraft has issued a recall on about 20,000 Tonka and Surge battery operated ride-on toys because the acceleration pedal on the ride-on toys can stick, posing fall and crash hazards.

This recall involves three models of 12V battery-operated ride-on toys, including Surge 12V Camo 4X4, Surge 12V XL Quad and Tonka 12V Mighty Dump trucks. The recalled ride-on toys have model numbers and date codes listed in the table below.  The model number, batch number, serial number and the date code , formatted as “MMDDYYYY,” are printed on a label on the bottom of the ride-on toy.

Consumers are advised to immediately take the recalled ride-on toys away from children and contact Dynacraft to receive a free replacement foot pedal with installation instructions. Consumers in need of assistance with the repair, can bring the ride-on toy to an authorized service center for a free repair.

Dynacraft has received 19 reports of pedals sticking, including seven reports of minor injuries; abrasions, cuts and bruises.
 The toys were sold at Walmart nationwide between June 2016 and March 2017 for about $300. The Surge 12V XL Quad sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors stores nationwide from September 2016 through March 2017 for between $150 and $200.  The Tonka 12V Might Dump Truck was sold at Toys R Us stores nationwide and online at ToysRUs.com from July 2016 through November 2016 for about $350.
They are manufactured in China.

 