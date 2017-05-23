Surprise recognition honors for area teachers from Central Pa McDonald’s local owner/operators

Photo Gallery
YORK, Pa. — In honor of National Teacher Appreciation week, teachers representing eight area schools received a very special surprise from local McDonald’s owners/operators. Each teacher received a gift and/or flowers and balloons at the following schools.
- Camp Hill Middle School: Anna Baldini, was presented with balloons and a $100 visa gift card for classroom supplies in recognition of her outstanding dedication to her students. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” cards to treat themselves to a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich at any Central Pa McDonald’s from McDonald’s supervisior Julie Clark and General Manager Bill Sprout.
- Centerville Middle School: All the teachers at the school received “Be Our Guest” for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich at any Central Pa McDonald’s from local McDonald’s owner/operator Kristen Fraser.
- Conestoga Valley High School: Rachel Metzinger, RTRI teacher, received two dozen red roses, a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies and a $50 McDonald’s gift card in recognition of her outstanding dedication to her students. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” cards to treat themselves to a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich at any Central PA from McDonald’s owner/operator Glen Mattox.
- Dallastown Middle School: Barb Terroso, pupil services coordinator received balloons, flowers, and a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies in recognitionn of her outstanding dedication to her students. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” cards good at any McDonalds for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwhich from local McDonald’s supervisor Valerie Hershey.
- Edward Hand Middle School: 7th grade teacher Bryan Bates was surprised with balloons and a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies in recognition of his outstanding dedication to his students. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” cards good at any McDonalds for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwhich from local McDonald’s owner/opeator Michelle Suarez Costello.
- Northeastern High School: Kathie Boop was surprised with balloons and a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies in recognitionn of her outstanding dedication to her students. All the teachers at the school received “Be Our Guest” for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich at any Central Pa McDonald’s by local McDonald’s owner/operator Emmett Patterson.
- Shallow Brook Intermediate School: 4th grade teachers Melissa Lumsargis, Christine Smith and Morgan Mickley each was surprised with balloons and a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” cards good at any McDonalds for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwhich from local McDonald’s owner/opeator Emmett Patterson.
- Susquenita Middle School: Nicole Cutman, a special education teacher was surprised with balloons and a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies in recognition of her outstanding dedication to her students. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwich at any Central Pa McDonald’s from local McDonald’s owner/operator Kim Greenwalt.
- York Catholic High School: Carolyn Obermeier, a learning support teacher was surprised with balloons and a $100 Visa gift card for classroom supplies in recognitionn of her outstanding dedication to her students. Representative Carol Hill-Evans also attended the celebration. All the teachers at the school also received “Be Our Guest” cards good at any McDonalds for a free Signature Crafted Recipes sandwhich from local McDonald’s owner/opeators Chris and Stephen Lesher.