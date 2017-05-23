× Theft suspect caught by quick responding police

LANCASTER, Pa. – A rapid response by Lancaster City Police to a report of a theft from motor vehicle complaint leads to the quick arrest of a 19 year old suspect. The incident began at about 9:46 a.m. Tuesday when police responded the to 600 block of Emerald Drive. A short time later a similar call for a vehicle break-in that had just occurred on the 700 block of Euclid Avenue. While on the 600 block of Emerald an officer spotted the suspect running east on Hager Street from Euclid Avenue.

The initial responding officers then requested additional officers as the suspect was attempting to elude capture. The pursuit of the suspect continued to the area of the 400 block of Laurel Street where he was apprehended by officers that had responded to assist. The suspect was identified as Harry Reyes of the 400 block of High Street. Reyes was found to have an outstanding warrant for Theft From Motor Vehicle from Manheim Twp. Police.

Reyes is charged with (2) counts Theft from Motor Vehicle and (2) counts Criminal Mischief.