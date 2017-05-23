× Two suspects accused of breaking into Harrisburg Dairies on back to back days

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A building owned by Harrisburg Dairies located at 2101 Boas Street was broken into during the evening on Wednesday, March 23 and again during the morning on Thursday, March 24.

Witnesses were able to give a vehicle and suspect description leading the arrests of 22-year-old Michael A. Hickerson and Ricky Ricardo Donald. Hickerson was charged with two counts of Burglary and Criminal Conspiracy and Donald was charged with Criminal Conspiracy and Receiving Stolen Property. Both men were arraigned May 18th.

Hickerson, who was in Dauphin County Prison on unrelated charges was given $10,000 unsecure bail. Donald was released on $10,000 unsecure bail.