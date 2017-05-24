× Auditor General DePasquale launches audit of PennDOT

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.— Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the start of a wide-ranging performance audit of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) procurement and contracting procedures, funding mechanisms, and the department’s sharing of drivers’ personal information.

“From supporting public transit to the maintenance and construction of roads and bridges to driver and motor vehicle licensing, PennDOT has a substantial impact on the lives of nearly every Pennsylvanian,” DePasquale said.

“Through this audit we will analyze some of the core state transportation department functions and make recommendations that could help improve the department’s service to its customers, and ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent efficiently and effectively.”

The audit will cover Jan. 1, 2014, through June 30, 2017. The initial audit objectives:

Evaluate the extent to which PennDOT properly manages and monitors the distribution and sharing of personal information it collects.

Determine whether the department’s procurement procedures are in accordance with policies.

Evaluate the appropriateness of PennDOT’s procedures to manage and monitor the execution of contracts throughout the life of the contract.

Determine whether the department properly received funds specified by the Comprehensive Transportation Funding Plan (Act 89 of 2013) and the Omnibus Amendments to the Vehicle Code (Act 44 of 2007) and whether the department spent these funds in accordance with the acts.

Evaluate the process by which PennDOT projects were selected for funding through the Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund.

The audit also will determine whether or not PennDOT implemented the recommendations in a prior audit report released in January 2013. That audit found significant deficiencies in the department’s oversight of private “issuing agents” that provide driver licensing and motor vehicle registration services.

The audit is expected to be completed in 2018.

SOURCE: Auditor General’s office