Expect rain to taper to scattered showers, maybe a rumble of thunder too

DREAR WET THURSDAY

This evening stays mostly dry and mainly cloudy. Temperatures fall slowly through the 60s. Showers spread across the area after 11pm. Widespread rain is expected into the morning rush hour. Then expect period of showers for the rest of the day. Reading are cool in the 60s. The breeze kicks in early out of the east at 10mph. Rain amounts could exceed .50” for some areas. It’s a

damp morning Friday but drier air works in slowly. Clouds break up through the afternoon. Highs respond to the return of sunshine and climb to the lower 70s. Heading into the holiday weekend, temperatures are warming but showers and possible thunderstorms threaten holiday plans.

MEMORIAL WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday looks mainly dry with only a slight shower chance. High temperatures rise to the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Sunday begins dry but mostly cloudy. Showers and a few thunderstorms develop by afternoon as the next system approaches. Temperatures climb to the middle 70s. The Memorial Day Holiday will have plenty of dry hours. There is a small chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms late in the day. It is warmer near 80 degrees.

NEXT WEEK

We continue with the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms as another system swings in. Temperatures manage to reach the upper 70s but fall back to the lower 70s with drier conditions mid-week.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist