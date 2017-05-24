× Furry Friends with Megatron, the pit bull terrier mix!

YORK, YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Meet this week’s Furry Friend, Megatron!

He’s brought to us by the Humane Society of Harrisburg area.

Megatron is a big ol’ goofy guy! He’s full of personality, playful, and loves spending time with his human friends.

Moving in to a new home may make him feel a bit nervous and overwhelmed, so his shelter pals believe he would be more comfortable in a home without young children.

However, he wouldn’t mind having another dog around!

To learn more about Megatron, you can check out his full profile here.

If you’re interested in adopting him, you can visit the foundation’s website here.