Harrisburg woman handed 2 – 5 year prison sentence on gun charge

HARRISBURG, Pa. – A Harrisburg woman was sentenced 2 to 5 years in state prison for a felony gun charge conviction in Dauphin County Court on Tuesday. Tiffanie K. Pryor, 45, was found guilty by a jury on February 4, of one count of Persons Not to Possess Firearms, a second degree felony. The jury deliberated for less than one hour before returning with its verdict.

Pryor was found to be in possession of a small derringer-type firearm in 2015, when members of the Pennsylvania State Police and Harrisburg Police raided Pryor’s house with a search warrant after an investigation revealed that heroin was being sold out of her Berryhill Street home.

It was illegal for Pryor to possess the gun, said Deputy District Attorney Ryan P. Shovlin, because she was convicted of a Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine in 2008.