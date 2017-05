× Hundreds of fire companies have unclaimed money available

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Joe Torsella says State Treasury currently holds nearly $180,000 in unclaimed property for hundreds of fire companies statewide.

Torsella said in a news release, “Many fire companies across the state are facing dire financial circumstances, forcing them to do so much with so little… Part of how we can support our first responders is to make sure they have property returned that’s rightfully theirs.”

Each year, Treasury receives millions of dollars in unclaimed property – money from items such as abandoned bank accounts, forgotten stocks, uncashed checks, and contents of safe deposit boxes.

Claimants may also search Treasury’s www.patreasury.gov for unclaimed property, or Treasury’s Bureau of Unclaimed Property is also available toll-free at 1-800-222-2046, to help conduct a thorough search for unclaimed property.

