× Man accused of stealing flags from graves of fallen soldiers in Adams County

ABBOTTSTOWN BOROUGH, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.–A man was arrested in Adams County on Monday after state police say he stole flags from the graves of two fallen soldiers.

Randy A. Weaver, 53, is charged with theft by unlawful taking, false alarm to agency of public safety, intentionally receives, retains or disposes of a veteran marker or item and false reports. He was arraigned Monday and taken to Adams County Prison in lieu of $10,000.

Troopers responded to the Atland House located at 1 Center Square in Abbottstown Borough on Monday around 5:51 a.m. for a report of a male attempting to gain access to the building. The man, later identified as Weaver, claimed he was injured after being struck by a car and needed to use the phone, according to the criminal complaint.

When Troopers arrived at the scene, Weaver was being evaluated by personnel with East Berlin Ambulance. EMS personnel told Troopers that Weaver was not injured and made false reports.

Weaver insisted he had been struck by a red Mustang and claimed he had a swollen arm, according to court documents. State police say there were not visible injuries.

Authorities then discovered Weaver was in possession of two small Pennsylvania State flags and three small American flags, which are used for decorating the graves of Army Veterans.

Investigators say the flags were removed from the graves of Army Pfc. Corey L. Small and Army Pfc. James M. Yohn.

Small died from a non-combat related cause in July 2003 in Iraq. Yohn was killed in June 2008 in Mosul, Iraq when his vehicle hit an improvised explosive device.

Weaver admitted to removing the items from the New Oxford Cemetery, according to the crminal complaint.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 31.