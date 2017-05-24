More rain on the way tonight through Thursday morning

ISOLATED SHOWERS TODAY: After passing showers for the morning commute, we stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. We may see a peek of sunshine or two, but not much as we go throughout the afternoon. This keeps temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s across Central PA with a few showers possible.

BETTER CHANCE OVERNIGHT: Our rain chances increase dramatically heading into the late evening and overnight hours of Thursday. The morning commute will be wet for the early part of the day, but scattered showers will persist off and on throughout the afternoon as well and into the evening. Highs stay in the mid 60s with very little, if any, sunshine.

FINALLY SEEING SOME SUNSHINE: The sun finally pops back out to finish the week with highs rising into the mid 70s. Friday and Saturday are the days to enjoy heading into the weekend, with a few showers possible Sunday and Memorial Day with highs in the low-to-mid 70s.

Have a great day!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long