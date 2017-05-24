× Newberry Township man gives 14 year-old girl money for sex

NEWBERRY TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — A Newberry Township man is facing charges after he allegedly paid a 14 year-old girl $200 for sex back in December.

Newberry Township Police got a tip on March 23, from a Detective with the District Attorney’s office about a possible child abuse stemming from the incident in December.

According to the complaint and affidavit, Police interviewed Austin Bonsell, 20 of Etters, on May 11. In the interview, police asked Bonsell if he knew the girl, and he told them he met the 14 year-old girl on Facebook in December. That day, they started talking online about sex and what she liked to do. That same night, Bonsell picked the girl up to see her. He said that during this encounter, they did not have sex.

The pair continued to talk on Facebook through the next couple weeks, they continued to talk about sex, but Bonsell was now offering the girl money for sexual acts.

One night in late December, Bonsell picked the girl up around 1 a.m. and brought her to his house in Etters where they went up to his room according to the affidavit. It was here that Bonsell and the girl engaged in several sexual acts, that at one point Bonsell recorded on his cell phone. After which, he gave the girl $200 for the sexual acts.

Bonsell was asked if he knew how old the girl was and said that he wasn’t sure if her knew before the first encounter, but certainly knew before the second encounter where they had sex.

Austin Bonsell is charged with Statutory Sexual Assault, Promotion of Prostitution of a Minor, and Corruption of a Minor. He is being held on $25,000 bail.