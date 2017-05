× One car overturned in an accident outside of York Hospital

YORK, Pa – A car ends up on it’s side just outside of York Hospital on Wednesday morning.

According to the White Rose Ambulance Company, one car is on it’s side at the South George Street Entrance of York Hospital.

Motor vehicle crash at S. George St. at YH. Minor injuries. With @YorkCityFire pic.twitter.com/iZ4N1vtSV6 — White Rose Ambulance (@wraems) May 24, 2017

Nobody was seriously injured in the accident.