Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker Furniture due to lead paint

Pier 1 Imports has issued a recalls of bout 2,500 (in addition, about 75 units sold in Canada) pieces of Temani Wicker Furniture due to a violation of the federal lead paint standard.
This recall involves the Pier 1 Imports Temani collection, which includes a chair, settee and ottoman. They are ivory colored, made of rattan wicker, and were sold without a cushion. The chair measures 29 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, the settee measures 51.5 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, and the ottoman measures 27 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 16 inches high. The furniture has a Pier 1 Imports logo on the underside of each chair, settee and ottoman. The recall involves only the ivory-colored Temani collection.
|Item
|SKU Number
|Chair
|2769765
|Settee
|2860548
|Ottoman
|2769778
Photo Gallery
The furniture is sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from March 2014 to April 2017 for between $140 and $560.
They are manufactured in Indonesia.