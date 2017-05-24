Pier 1 Imports recalls Temani Wicker Furniture due to lead paint

This recall involves the Pier 1 Imports Temani collection, which includes a chair, settee and ottoman. They are ivory colored, made of rattan wicker, and were sold without a cushion. The chair measures 29 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, the settee measures 51.5 inches wide, 29.5 inches deep and 35.5 inches high, and the ottoman measures 27 inches wide, 18 inches deep and 16 inches high. The furniture has a Pier 1 Imports logo on the underside of each chair, settee and ottoman. The recall involves only the ivory-colored Temani collection. Item SKU Number Chair 2769765 Settee 2860548 Ottoman 2769778

Consumers should stop using the recalled furniture immediately and return it to any Pier 1 Imports store for a full refund or a merchandise credit.

Incidents/Injuries:

The furniture is sold exclusively at Pier 1 Imports stores nationwide and online at www.Pier1.com from March 2014 to April 2017 for between $140 and $560.

They are manufactured in Indonesia.