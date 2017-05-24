× Police looking for Dalmatia man wanted in drug overdose death

LOWER SWATARA TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–Police are looking for a man accused of selling heroin to a 36-year-old man who later overdosed in Lower Swatara Township in July 2016.

Matthew “The Giant” Header, 46, is charged with drug delivery resulting in death and delivery of a controlled substance. A warrant has been issued for Header’s arrest.

Header is described as a white male, 6 feet 9 inches tall. His last address is in Dalmatia, but police say he is known to have multiple addresses.

Anyone with information on Header’s whereabouts is asked to call Lower Swatara Township Police via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900 or Dauphin County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-3080.