Police warn of IRS imposter phone scam
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Upper Allen Township Police have received many calls from residents about IRS and US Treasury scams telephone calls. Most have received an automated telephone call (or sometimes a live call) from someone claiming to be an agent of the government regarding a lawsuit or arrest over unpaid taxes. The scammer requests a return telephone call.
Residents are warned not to provide any personal information over the the telephone. The police department has received numerous calls on the past few days. Some of the commonalities have been the use of the names “Officer Daniel Bryan” or “Officer Brian Snyder.”
The IRS will never:
1) call to demand immediate payment, nor will the agency call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill;
2) demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe;
3) require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card;
4) ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone;
5) threaten to involve local police or other law enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.
If you receive one of these calls and have the originating number or a call back number, the IRS requests you report it to the Office of the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 1-800-366-4484.
