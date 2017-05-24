× Police warn of IRS imposter phone scam

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. – Upper Allen Township Police have received many calls from residents about IRS and US Treasury scams telephone calls. Most have received an automated telephone call (or sometimes a live call) from someone claiming to be an agent of the government regarding a lawsuit or arrest over unpaid taxes. The scammer requests a return telephone call.

Residents are warned not to provide any personal information over the the telephone. The police department has received numerous calls on the past few days. Some of the commonalities have been the use of the names “Officer Daniel Bryan” or “Officer Brian Snyder.”