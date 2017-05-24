× Wayfair now collecting Pennsylvania Sales Tax

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced an agreement with online retailer Wayfair Inc to collect the state’s 6 percent sales tax.

In a news release Acting Pennsylvania Department of Revenue Secretary Hassell said, “Consumers are increasingly buying online and the Department of Revenue is adapting with agreements like this that benefit taxpayers and the commonwealth.”

Wayfair began collecting sales tax on purchases in Pennsylvania on May 1. The agreement is expected to collect millions of dollars in sales taxes.

Hassell added, “Agreements with online retailers to collect the state sales tax help to level the playing field across the retail industry and will provide additional revenue as the commonwealth works to address a $3 billion budget deficit… I thank Wayfair for working with us.”

Last year the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue announced an agreement with online home-sharing company Airbnb to collect the state’s hotel occupancy tax.