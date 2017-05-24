× York men jailed on possession with intent to deliver cocaine charges

YORK, Pa. – Two York men are behind bars held on drug charges after police raid their city homes. On Tuesday May 23, York City Police executed search warrants at 39 N. Hartman Street and 705 Edison Street, resulting in the arrest of 34-year-old Luis Daniel Baez, and 36-year-old Charlie Cruz-Velez.

Both men have been charged with Possession with intent to Delivery Cocaine and Conspiracy. The search warrant was generated from a vehicle stop a week prior where 4.4 pounds of cocaine was seized. Both suspects are being held in York County Prison with bail for Baez set at $ 1,000,000 bail and bail for Cruz-Velez at $500,000.